Iran okays tomato exports for 40 days

By Trend

Iran's Minister of Industries, Mines and Trade Reza Rahmani has lifted the ban on tomato and tomato paste exports for a duration of 40 days.

In a statement to the head of Iran's customs, the minister approved the export of various types of tomato, tomato paste, beans and relevant products from Jan. 10, 2019 to Feb. 19, 2019, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Meanwhile, the official banned the export of raw silk, silk thread, silk cocoon, silk waste, wool yarn, yarn, eggs, day-old chicks, cardboard, paper, BOPET and BOPP films since Jan. 5, 2019 until further notice.

Due to the high costs of raw material for paper and cardboard producers the minister prohibited their exports.