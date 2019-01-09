Tajikistan eyes to increase electricity exports to Afghanistan

By Trend





Tajikistan plans to increase electricity exports to Afghanistan in 2019, Trend reports with reference to Avesta News Agency.

At the peak of electricity production (spring-summer season), Tajikistan may offer Afghanistan and Uzbekistan more electricity than was supplied last year.

Preliminary negotiations on this issue with the energy industry officials of neighboring countries will be held in the first quarter this year. The Tajik side plans to offer Afghanistan and Uzbekistan an increase in the supply of electricity due to the growth of electricity production in the country and the demand for electricity in neighboring countries.

Tajik energy officials claim that there is plenty of snow in the highlands of the republic this year, and the newly commissioned energy capacities allow increasing electricity production in the spring-summer period.

Earlier it was reported that last year about 1.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity was exported to neighboring Uzbekistan.