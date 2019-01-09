Iran official offers exporters to give currency to importers

By Trend





Exporters in Iran should give the currency obtained from exports to importers, Gholamhossein Shafei, president of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines & Agriculture (ICCIMA), said in an interview with ISNA, Trend reports.

He said the Central Bank of Iran has provided solutions for returning the currency obtained from exports.

"However, exporters consider other solutions," Shafei noted. "The currency obtained from exports should return to the country’s economy, because this process helps the development of production in the country."

“Iranian products can compete with similar foreign products,” he noted. “Under the current conditions, there is an exceptional opportunity for manufacturing and exports."

"We should trust each other and try to improve our condition.”