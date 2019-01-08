Turkmenistan preparing to develop e-government system

By Trend





According to the Concept of Development of Digital Economy for 2019-2025, an "e-government" system is planned to be developed in Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

This issue was discussed at a meeting of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers.

The new scheme is expected to be organized in the fuel and energy complex, chemical industry, processing industry, construction, transport, telecommunications, medicine, the textile industry and the agricultural sector.

According to the project, the implementation of electronic document management system will affect all regions of the country.

Earlier it was reported that it will be possible to quickly and efficiently monitor the seasonal work via the new system.

Local economists think that the implementation of e-government will help improve the efficiency of enterprise management. It will ensure rapid search for information necessary for making management decisions.

The Turkmen government and the UN are discussing a project of cooperation in the field of reforming and strengthening public administration mechanisms, including macroeconomic regulation, e-government.