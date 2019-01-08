Uzbekenergo to receive subsidies to cover debts

By Trend





Uzbekenergo and heat supply organizations will be allocated subsidies of more than 700 billion soums from the state budget of Uzbekistan to cover their debts, Trend reports with reference to the Uzbek media.

Subsidies for Uzbekenergo and its enterprises will be allocated to cover a part of the cost of natural gas. This is 354 billion soums, which will be distributed among power plants and other generating facilities.

Heat supply companies will be allocated almost 360 billion soums to cover losses arising from the application of reduced tariffs for the population.

Since Nov. 16, 2018, the price of gas for domestic consumers in Uzbekistan amounted to 320 soums per cubic meter and the price of electricity rose up to 250 soums per kilowatt.

In addition, it is planned that from July 1, 2019, the price of gas in the country will reach 350 soums and the price of electricity will rise to 280 soums from June 1, 2019.

(8336.25 UZS = 1 USD on Jan. 5)