Iran plans to launch international exchange

By Trend





A regulation draft to establish an international exchange market in Iran has been sent to government's economic commission for finalization.

"The regulation for international exchange has been drafted by coordination of the Securities and Exchange Organization and after reforms and being approved by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), has been sent to the government," said the Secretary of the Supreme Council of Iran's Free Trade, Industrial, and Special Economic Zones Morteza Bank, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"It is expected to be approved by the government's economic commission soon, and then will be sent to the government's cabinet for the final decision," Bank said.

He indicated that the new capacities of the international exchange in Iran would attract foreign currency and foreign investments.

"The international exchange would supply resources for many projects and economic activities via stock offering," he said.

"Investments in this exchange would be domestic and international, the banking transactions would be operated by an international bank and observed by an international organization, all this has been noted in the regulation draft," he added.

The international exchange would become the fifth exchange in Iran alongside Tehran Stock Exchange, Iran Energy Exchange, Iran Mercantile Exchange and Iran Fara Bourse (OTC).