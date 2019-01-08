Zarif: Iran reliable supplier of India’s oil

By Trend





Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said late on Monday that Iran has been and will be a reliable source of oil supply to India, Trend reported citing IRNA.

Upon arrival in New Delhi Airport, he said that he is on a three-day visit to the country to take part in a research forum wherein he will deliver a lecture late on Wednesday.

“We decided to use the opportunity to the accompaniment of a big economic delegation which comprises representatives from the private sector and state political and economic officials who will hold talks with the different Indian counterparts,” he said.

Noting that Iran has good relations with India even after the sanctions, he added, “We have a good banking agreement with India which was signed following the sanctions, through which imports and exports as well as other financial needs will be handled.”

Active presence of the private sector in this trip indicates its interest in seizing the opportunity for promoting ties under oppressive sanctions, Zarif said.

“There are numerous areas of cooperation for boosting Iran-India ties, one of which is Chabahar. Indians are keen on presence in Chabahar and Iran’s transit infrastructures,” he said.

Zarif arrived in New Delhi late on Monday at the head of a high-ranking delegation.

He is scheduled to participate at the Raisina Dialogue, taking place in New Delhi.

The Dialogue is India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics and annually attracts high-level participants from all over the world.

The theme for the 2019 edition will be: “A World Reorder: New Geometries, Fluid Partnerships, Uncertain Outcomes.”

A number of top managers from Iran's public and private sectors also accompany the Iranian foreign minister.