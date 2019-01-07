Iranian FM to visit India

By Trend





Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit India Jan. 7, accompanied by a large delegation of businessmen, including Chairman of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholamhossein Shafi, Trend reports via IRIB.

As part of the 4-day visit, discussions will be held with private sector businessmen, a memorandum of cooperation will be signed with the Confederation of the Indian Industry and the discussions will be held on the establishment of a joint Iranian-Indian Chamber.

Discussions will be held on the identification and elimination of obstacles in trade, especially in banking, transportation and customs spheres, on signing preferential trade agreement between Iran and India, and on joint investments in the Chabahar Port.

More than 30 manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and medicines, medical equipment, herbal medicines, car spare parts, electronic equipment, petrochemicals and chemical substances, as well as those engaged in textile and related industries, health tourism accompany Gholamhossein Shafi.