Tajikistan plans to increase GDP more than twice by 2030

Tajikistan is going to increase gross domestic product (GDP) by 2.6 times by 2030, Tajik media reports.

According to the National Development Strategy of the Republic, the country must increase the GDP to $ 22 million.

At the same time, the size of Tajikistan’s GDP is planned to increase to $ 8.2 million in 2019.

Tajikistan is focused on ensuring the diversification of the economy. In particular, on the growth of the production of electricity and industrial goods.

With the full implementation of the National Development Strategy of Tajikistan until 2030, the volume of electricity production will grow to 45 billion kW/h.

Earlier, Tajikistan approved the state budget for 2019. The total amount of Tajik state budget for 2019 is provided in the amount of more than 23 billion 774 million somoni ($ 2.5 billion), which is 2.8 billion somoni more than the budget of 2018.

Most of the funds will go to the development of the social unit. As many as 4.4 billion somoni ($463 million) were allocated for education, 1.7 billion for health care ($179 million), 3.7 billion somoni ($390 million) for social insurance and social protection, 740 million somoni ($78 million) for housing and public health, recreational services, ecology and forestry - 962 million somoni ($101 million). Total - approximately 11.5 billion ($1.2 billion).

The Government of Tajikistan is guided by the Concept of National Development, adopted for the period until 2050. In accordance with it, the main objectives of the National Development Strategy (NDS) should be achieved by 2030. In the medium term, there is a program for 2016-2020.

The priority for Tajikistan is to increase the standard of living of the population. The first points of the plan were the elimination of poverty and hunger, the improvement of the health of citizens and the provision of quality education.

In addition, Tajikistan intends to ensure equality, civil peace, open society and environmental safety.

It is planned to achieve these goals by gaining energy independence and efficient use of electricity, breaking the communication deadlock and turning into a transit country. Further, according to the plan, ensuring food security and access of the population to high-quality nutrition come. The fourth point is the expansion of productive employment.

Three stages have been identified: the first should be completed in 2020, after which Tajikistan should move to a new growth model. The second stage is planned to be devoted to accelerated industrialization. The third period from 2025 will cover the transition of Tajikistan to innovative development based on knowledge.

If at each stage everything goes according to plan and without failures, Tajikistan has a chance to move into the category of developed countries. There are also moderate growth rates, according to which Tajikistan will turn into a modern industrial state.