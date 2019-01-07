Turkish president, opposition leader to hold joint rallies

By Trend





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and leader of the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahceli will hold joint rallies on the eve of the municipal elections in Turkey, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish media.

Joint rallies of the opposition and the ruling parties will be held in Istanbul. The exact date of the joint rallies hasn’t been defined.

The municipal elections in Turkey will be held on March 31, 2019. The municipal elections in Turkey are held every five years.