Turkey exports defense industry goods worth over $250M

By Trend





Exports of Turkish defense industry goods grew 24.9 percent in December last year compared to the same month of 2017 and amounted to $253.5 million, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

The exports of defense products amounted to $2.35 billion in 2018, according to the report.

Most defense products were exported to the US, Germany, Oman and Qatar, the report said.

“The exports of defense products to the US increased by 5 percent compared with the results of 2017 and amounted to $726.6 million,” the report noted.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier said that Turkey will strengthen the defense industry and will become a world leader in the manufacture of defense products.

Erdogan noted that no obstacles can stop the development of Turkey's defense industry.

“I personally instruct all law enforcement bodies not to import defense products,” Erdogan said. “Turkey is capable of providing itself with relevant products.”

Erdogan noted that mass production of Turkish "ALTAY" tanks will soon begin.

"Turkey is forced to strengthen its defense industry," he added.

In the recent years, Turkey has invested about $35 billion in the defense industry.