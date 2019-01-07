Prices of industrial products in Kazakhstan up in 2018

By Trend





Prices of industrial products in Kazakhstan in January-December 2018 increased by 19 percent year-on-year, Trend reports with reference to the Kazakh media.

Since the beginning of 2018, the prices of the manufacturing industry products have increased by 8.8 percent and the prices of the mining industry products have risen by 16.3 percent.

In the period, the increase in prices was recorded for diesel fuel (26.2 percent), fuel oil (20.5 percent), oil (18 percent), natural gas (15 percent), coal (10.7 percent), liquefied propane and butane (7.7 percent), metal ores (2.2 percent) and gasoline (1.8 percent).

Prices also increased for ferroalloys (24 percent), ferrous metals (15.4 percent), aluminum (3.8 percent), copper (1.5 percent), and decreased for lead (12 percent) and zinc (4.8 percent).

Rice also went up in price (22.4 percent), as well as poultry meat (14.5 percent), livestock (3.6 percent), rye flour (9.7 percent), wheat flour (6.7 percent), tea (8.9 percent), vegetable oil (8.3 percent), sugar (5.2 percent), dairy products (2.7 percent), cereals (1.5 percent) and bread (1.3 percent).