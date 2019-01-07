Turkmenistan limits retail sale of alcohol

By Trend





The Law on Prevention of Harmful Effects of Alcohol, signed by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, came into force in Turkmenistan in the beginning of this year, Trend reports citing the Turkmen media.

The law defines a legal, organizational and economic framework for the government policy in this area.

Trade entities are prohibited from selling alcohol on non-working holidays (except for the provision of catering services) and memorable days, and from Jan. 1, 2021 it will be prohibited to sell alcohol on Saturdays and Sundays.

The law prohibits the sale of alcohol products to persons under the age of 21. Retail trade in alcohol is prohibited for commercial facilities located in the territories or premises under the supervision of educational, medical and sports institutions, as well as at military facilities.

Retail sale of alcohol is banned in catering facilities, including dining cars, on ships, inland vessels and aircraft.

The law prohibits any advertising of alcohol and establishes that the persons in need of treatment for alcohol addiction are provided with appropriate medical assistance.

From July 1, 2019, local alcoholic beverages should be labeled with warning about the consumption of alcohol.

In Turkmenistan, it is allowed to produce alcoholic beverages only using ethyl alcohol produced from food raw materials.

The issuance of licenses for production of alcoholic beverages and control over compliance with licensing requirements and conditions imposed on production of alcoholic beverages is carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources of Turkmenistan.