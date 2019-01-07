Iran's Sheet Making Company supplies first batch to Europe

By Trend





Iran's Chaharmahal va Bakhtiari Province Automotive Sheet Making Company (CBASCO) has exported galvanized sheets to Europe, Naim Imami, chairman of the Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of Chaharmahal va Bakhtiari Province, said.

The company exported 9,135 tons of galvanized sheets to Spain. The revenues worth 5.72 million euros were obtained, Imami added, Trend reports referring to SHATA.

Since the beginning of this Iranian year (started March 21, 2018) up till now 171,150 tons of galvanized sheets have been produced, he said.

Some 58,000 tons account for galvanized sheets for cars, while 113,000 tons - industrial galvanized sheets, Imami added.

This Iranian year the production of galvanized sheets increased by 9 percent compared to the same period of last Iranian year, he said.

Some 15,000 tons of sheets were produced compared to the same period of last Iranian year, Imami added.

The production of the company’s plant has increased from 300,000 to 400,000 tons a year and 300 employees work there.

The plant was built in 2010 in Sefiddasht city of Borujen County.