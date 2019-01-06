Zanjan Petrochemical Complex in Iran to create 2,000 jobs

By Trend:

The equipment for the petrochemical complex will be brought to Iran’s Zanjan province in the next two weeks, said Governor of Zanjan province Fatullah Haghighi, Trend reports via IRNA.

Over 2,000 jobs will be created with the commissioning of this project in the next three years, he noted.

He said that some unfinished projects have been completed in the province, but no outsourcing has been made. He added that 26 complete projects, 33 unfinished projects will be also outsourced and handed over to the private sector.

He noted that infrastructure is required to attract investors. The operation of the airport, completion of the Zanjan-Tehran railroad are examples of these infrastructures, he said.

“So far, 1,359 licenses have been issued and 900 production units are operating with investments worth 70 trillion rials (about $1.66 billion) and 45,000 employees,” he said.

He added that 1,770 appeals were made with investments worth 200 trillion rials. If these investments are realized, 57,000 jobs will be created in the province, he said.

By the end of this Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), 129 unfinished projects with investments totaling 300 billion rials will create jobs for 3,126 people, he noted.

There are 380 mines in Zanjan province, and 314 of them are operating, he added.