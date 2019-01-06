Tajikistan, Egypt discuss cooperation in tourism

By Trend:

The Governor of Egypt’s South Sinai, Khalid Fouda, received the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Egypt, Khusrav Noziri, who was accompanying a Tajik tourist delegation on the first tourist trip to Sharm El Sheikh, Trend reports citing Asia-Plus.

Welcoming the first charter flight from Dushanbe to Sharm al-Sheikh, the Governor of South Sinai expressed his hope for an increase in the number of these flights in the coming period, said the Tajik MFA information department.

During the meeting, the sides reportedly also discussed issues related to establishment of partnership relations between Khatlon Province of Tajikistan and Egypt’s South Sinai Governorate.

At the end of the meeting, the Governor of South Sinai and the Ambassador of Tajikistan gave a joint interview to the satellite television channel CBC Extra News, in which they noted the importance of expansion of tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Egyptian media widely covered the news about the first charter flight and the arrival of the first group of Tajik tourists from Dushanbe to Sharm al-Sheikh.

Meanwhile, Egyptian media reports say the Tajik ambassador expressed his thanks and gratitude to the governor of South Sinai for his invitation and warm reception at Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport, stressing that the Tajik tourists enjoy Sharm El-Sheikh, noting that the reputation of Sharm el-Sheikh is popular with the Tajiks.

South Sinai Governorate is the least populated governorate of Egypt. It is located in the east of the country, encompassing the southern half of the Sinai Peninsula. Saint Catherine's Monastery, an Eastern Orthodox Church monastery and UNESCO World Heritage site of world renown, is located in the central part of the governorate.

The governorate is divided into ten municipal divisions for administrative purposes: Abu Radis; El Tor; Dahab; Nuweiba; Ras Sidr; Saint Catherine; Sharm El Sheikh 1; Sharm El Sheikh 2; and Taba.