Kazakh tenge up against US dollar

By Trend:

Over the past trading week, the national currency of Kazakhstan has strengthened by 3.26 tenge against the US dollar at the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), Trend reports citing the Kazakh media.

On Thursday, Jan. 3, the weighted average rate in the morning and afternoon sessions was 381.38 tenge per dollar, and on Friday, Jan. 4, it was 378.12 tenge.

In the afternoon trading session on Friday, the minimum rate was 376.61 tenge per dollar, the maximum rate was 378.7 tenge, while the closing rate was 376.61 tenge.

The trading volume amounted to $85.2 million, while the number of currency transactions totaled 215.

Meanwhile, the official rate by the National Bank of Kazakhstan on Jan. 5 is 378.12 tenge per US dollar. In the exchange offices of Astana and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the US currency is 381 tenge.