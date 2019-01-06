TODAY.AZ / World news

Uzbekistan plans to build new high-speed railway to Samarkand

05 January 2019 [14:05] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend:

Uzbekistan Railways is considering the possibility of building another high-speed railway to Samarkand, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

"Recently, the company's management raised the issue of building a dedicated electrified line from Tashkent to Samarkand, which will be run only by Afrosiyob train. This will shorten the journey to about 1 hour and 20 minutes," said the message.

It should be noted that today a high-speed train runs the 333 kilometers between the cities in 2 hours and 8 minutes. The movement of high-speed trains on the Tashkent–Samarkand line was launched in September 2011.

Today Afrosiyob trains serve passengers on the routes Tashkent-Karshi, Tashkent-Bukhara and Tashkent–Samarkand.

In addition, Uzbekistan Railways is negotiating with the Spanish company Talgo and Korean Hyundai to purchase new high-speed trains.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/177755.html

Print version

Views: 213

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also