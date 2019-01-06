Kazatomprom's net profit increases 4 times

By Trend:

Currently, Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom JSC develops 14 of 56 explored deposits with balance reserves of uranium, the company told Trend on Tuesday.

Today the company, which is the world's largest producer of natural uranium, is engaged in mining in the Turkistan, Kyzylorda and Akmola regions of Kazakhstan.

"All uranium products of Kazatomprom are exported. Over the past months of this year, the products were exported to China, India, France, Belgium, Sweden, Ukraine, Brazil and the US," the company said.

?t should be noted that the consolidated net profit of Kazatomprom for the first half of 2018 amounted to 115.02 billion tenge, which is almost 4 times more than in the same period last year (30.17 billion tenge).

The company also said that the nuclear fuel cycle products of Kazatomprom include nuclear fuel components in the form of uranium dioxide fuel pellets and low enriched uranium powders.

Kazatomprom is the world’s biggest producer of natural uranium with priority access to one of the world’s largest resource bases. The company is Kazakhstan’s national operator for the export and import of uranium and its compounds, nuclear power plant fuel, special equipment and technologies.

The National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna holds 85,08 percent of Kazatomprom shares, while 14,92 percent is in free circulation on the Astana International Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.