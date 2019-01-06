Uzbekistan to offer 30-day visa free for German tourists

By Trend:

Uzbekistan will offer 30 days of visa-free regime for German citizens from Jan. 15, the State Tourism Committee said Friday, Xinhua reported.

More than 1,000 German citizens received e-visas last year, which ranked the 10th among the countries whose citizens used the e-visa system in Uzbekistan.

The number of tourists from Germany to Uzbekistan reached 4,889 in 2016. The number hit 7,207 in 2017, and skyrocketed 18,094 in 2018, an increase of almost 2.5 times.

According to the State Tourism Committee, in January-October 2018, the number of visitors to Uzbekistan almost doubled to reach 4.4 million, compared to the same period in 2017.

Uzbekistan now has a visa-free regime with 18 countries, including the bilateral visa free with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which consists of 10 post-Soviet republics.