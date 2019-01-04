Uzbekistan's Digital Trust Fund discloses details of introducing blockchain

By Trend





The blockchain technology will be introduced in all government agencies in Uzbekistan to minimize the human factor and prevent corruption schemes, Bobir Akilkhanov, Investment Director for Technologies of the Digital Trust Fund of Uzbekistan told Trend on Dec. 25.

Akilkhanov reminded that the Fund has been established in line with the resolution of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Sept. 2, 2018 in order to attract and consolidate investor funds for the implementation of public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the field of digital economy development, including those related to the introduction of the blockchain technology.

According to Akilkhanov, many institutions of the public sector of Uzbekistan face difficulties caused by lack of monitoring systems and a single database.

"The probability of corruption schemes is always present when data can be changed. We offer solutions to this problem through introduction of the blockchain. We plan to introduce the technology in all government agencies. The human factor and access to databases make data manipulation possible. The blockchain has to be implemented in these areas first and foremost," the director of the Fund said.

He underlined that there is an understanding among the heads of state agencies of how important this tool is.

"We have already signed a memorandum with the Center for Expertise and Standardization of Drugs and Medical Devices, and the blockchain has already been introduced there. According to the memorandum signed with the Foundation for the Development of Culture and Art under the Ministry of Culture of Uzbekistan, the Unified Electronic Ticket Operations Accounting System will be created," Akilkhanov said.

A memorandum was also signed with the Academy of the Prosecutor General of Uzbekistan, which will ensure the safety and integrity of information resources.

"The blockchain will help identify the authenticity of diplomas, certificates, and performance data. Access to libraries, dormitories, sports complexes will also be under reliable protection, as the blockchain completely eliminates the possibility of data distortion and manipulation," the Digital Trust representative said.

Akilkhanov concluded stressing that it is not enough to simply introduce new technologies: it is necessary to put a lot of effort to make technological innovations get integrated in society.