Shutdown at Kazakhstan's major oil fields expected for 2019

By Trend





In 2019, the three largest oil and gas fields of Kazakhstan will be closed for a month, Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said at a briefing, Trend reports via Kazakh media outlets.

"Next year, major repairs are expected at our three largest fields [Kashagan, Tengiz, Karachaganak], which give us almost 75 percent of production. Some fields will be completely shut down, temporarily. The shutdown will be from a month to a month and a half," he said.

Bozumbayev also noted that projects to increase production at the Kashagan field continue at an active pace.

"Kashagan achieved stable production of 330,000 barrels per day. We are working with the operator on the concept of further expansion," the minister said.

He added that in the next 5 years, $5 billion will be invested in the expansion of the Karachaganak project and the drilling of new wells to maintain a high level of production at the field for the long term.

Bozumbayev also said that more than 46,000 Kazakhs are currently involved in the project of future expansion of Tengiz worth $36.8 billion. Moreover, some 400 Kazakh service companies are involved in the construction at the field and metal fabrication.