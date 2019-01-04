Turkey eyes to get results from oil & gas exploration in Black Sea soon

By Trend





Turkey expects to get results from oil and gas exploration in the Black Sea until mid-2019, Trend reports referring to Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources.

Turkey's goal is to reduce the country's dependence on hydrocarbon imports. "In order to reduce the import of oil and gas, active work is currently underway to explore hydrocarbon resources," the ministry said.

The ministry also noted that a new seismic survey vessel, Fatih, started operation in the Black Sea for oil and gas exploration in November 2018.

A law permitting oil exploration in forests and national parks came into force in Turkey in April 2014.

According to a report of the ministry, a total of 56 wells have been drilled as part of exploration of new oil and gas fields in Turkey since 2014, of which 54 are onshore, and two are offshore.

In 2017, 1,863 exploration projects were carried out in Turkey to search for new oil and gas fields.