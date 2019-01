By Trend





Uzbekistan’s Finance Ministry has published a list of food products manufactured in the country, the sales turnover of which is exempt from value added tax (VAT), Trend reports with reference to the Uzbek media.

The list includes meat (beef, lamb and chicken), live animals (cattle and poultry), meat, fish, potatoes, onions, eggs, all varieties of rice, sugar, bakery products (production and sale).

The exemption from VAT applies to the wholesale and retail sales.