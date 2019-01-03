130 contracts signed in Iran’s Khorramdasht Industrial Park

By Trend





As many as 130 contracts have been signed for commissioning of production units in the Khorramdasht Industrial Park in Iran’s Qazvin province, and 155 hectares of land have been allocated to investors, Director Executive of Qazvin Industrial Parks Company Hamidreza Khanpour said in an interview with IRNA, Trend reports.

He said that 63 production units were commissioned in the Khorramdasht Industrial Park and 1,600 permanent jobs were created.

He added that the work is nearing completion in 66 production units at the park as well. In case if these production units are commissioned by the end of the next year (starts March 21, 2019), another 5,000 jobs will be created, he said.

He noted that 2,200 hectares out of ??3,000 hectares of land have been handed over to the ownership of the Qazvin Industrial Parks Company.

The Khorramdasht Industrial Park is located in the Takistan district of the Qazvin province.