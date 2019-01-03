No limit for export of goods from Iran - minister

By Trend





The Iranian Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade said that the first priority of the country is to maintain the status quo, and there are no restrictions on exports of goods from the country.

"Our priority is to maintain the current status of production, and it is the duty of all authorities to take serious decisions in order to implement it,” the Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Rahmani said during a visit to Sistan and Baluchestan province, Trend reports citing ILNA.

“The government has been making decisions to support the manufacturing sector and importing the needed raw materials without registering the orders,” he said.

"We have no restrictions on the export of goods from the country, and we have only one consideration, that is, the export of foodstuffs and basic goods which got sold for foreign currency on the official rate from the government,” he added.

Rahmani pointed out the issue of registration of orders to import goods, and said that the order of goods has been handed over to the provinces of the country since last week, to facilitate the process.