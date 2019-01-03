Iran hopes for return of international shipping liners

By Trend





Iran's cooperation with India regarding the development of Chabahar Port project is expected to inspire further investments, and possibly trigger the return o international shipping companies to Iran.

"It's expected that by start of India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) operation at Chabahar Port, other international shipping companies would return to Iran," said the managing director of the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran Mohammad Rastad, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"One of the main operative work of IPGL for the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran is marketing, attracting goods and increase of cargo traffic," he said during the meeting with India Ambassador in Tehran.

The official noted Chabahar Day on February 26 would be celebrated by all the working companies in the port.

"One of the main reasons of Chabahar agreement was the entrance of international liner companies," he said. "Implementing proper equipment for big ships and unloading cargo in the port, would help this goal, hopefully the work of Indian company would create conditions to cooperate with big shipping liners."

"Development of economic cooperation between Iran, India and Afghanistan is very important and using high potential of Chabahar port would facilitate the process," he added.

The two officials reviewed other related issues to improve the finalization of the Chabahar port agreement.