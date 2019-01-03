Undersecretariat: Ten new defense industry projects to be developed in Turkey

By Trend





Ten new defense industry projects will be developed in Turkey, Trend reports referring to the country's Undersecretariat for Defense Industries (SSM).

Some 300 million Turkish liras have been allocated for the projects, according to the SSM.

All new projects of the defense industry will be developed as part of the Turkish government’s "Vision 2023" plan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has earlier said that Turkey will strengthen the defense industry and will become a world leader in the manufacture of defense products.

Erdogan noted that no obstacles can stop the development of Turkey's defense industry.

"I personally instruct all law enforcement bodies not to import defense products from abroad. Turkey is capable of providing itself with relevant products," Erdogan said.

Erdogan noted that mass production of Turkish "ALTAY" tanks will soon begin.

"Turkey is forced to strengthen its defense industry," he added.

In January-November 2018, exports of the Turkish defense industry grew by 16.05 percent compared to the same period in 2017, reaching $1.782 billion.

In the first 11 months of 2018, products of the Turkish defense industry worth $150.5 million were exported to Oman.

During the reported period, products of the Turkish defense industry worth $72.3 million were exported to the Netherlands and $71.6 million to India.

In the recent years, Turkey has invested about $35 billion in the defense industry.

(1 USD = 5.3412 TRY on Jan. 3)