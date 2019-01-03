Sooronbai Jeenbekov satisfied with results of 2018

By Trend





The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed satisfaction with the results of the year. He stated this at a meeting with representatives of three branches of government, Trend reports referring to 24.kg.

According to the presidential press service, Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court Gulbara Kalieva. The head of state congratulated them on the New Year. He drew attention to the coordinated work of the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government aimed at the prosperity of the state and strengthening the welfare of the people.

«In 2018, plans were shaped, a basis for reforms in all spheres of the country’s life was laid. We face major tasks in the implementation of these plans, development of the state, and improvement of the social and economic status of citizens. I wish the country prosperity in 2019, and the Kyrgyzstanis — peace and well-being,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.