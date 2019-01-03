Iran's parliament issues ultimatum to domestic carmakers

By Trend





A Member of Iranian Parliament said that at the meeting between the Parliament members and minister of industry, mine and trade, the representatives threatened to lift the ban on the import of foreign cars, if the prices on domestic cars are not lowered.

The warning was made during Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Reza Rahmani's last week meeting with a fraction of the parliament, for discussions on the domestic car prices.

"We talked over a number of issues at the meeting. First of all, we urged them to comply with obligations regarding the pre-sales. Unfortunately, our carmakers sold their products to people in recent months, and now they're increasing prices, Iranian parliament member Gholam Ali Jafarzadeh told Trend.

“The minister of Industry Mr. Rahmani said to do his best to force automakers to deliver their products at the pre-sales price,” said the MP.

Jafarzadeh went on to say that the Iran Khodro and Saipa's rise in prices, was unlawful, and even the amount of inspections carried out, didn't seem to help matter improve.