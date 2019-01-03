Oman offering visas to Iranian citizens

By Trend





There is an opportunity for the Iranian citizens to get a one month visa at 20 rials (Oman's currency) which is 5.6 million Iranian rials (about $133) at the Muscat International Airport, the Iranian Customs Office said, Trend reported via ISNA.

Due to recent devaluation in Iran, the number of Iranians traveling abroad has decreased. It should be noted that Oman is one of the favorite countries to visit for Iranians during winter.

The US imposed sanctions on Iran in November 2018. The US is committed to prevent Iran from obtaining foreign currencies, in particular US dollars, euros.

The experts say that one of the ways to deal with this issue is the signing of bilateral or multilateral agreements.