Iran’s gasoline production to hit 100 mln liters per day

Iran’s oil minister announced that the third phase of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery will be exploited soon, increasing the country’s gasoline production to 100 million liters per day.

Production in the third phase, which has a nominal capacity of 36 million liters per day, will start and stabilize by the end of the Iranian year (on March 21, 2019), Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Given the appropriate state of gasoline reserves, it is no longer necessary to import gasoline and next year there will be no need to import gasoline, said Zanganeh.

Alireza Sadeq-Abadi, managing director of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company, announced a 67 percent increase in the gasoline production capacity in comparison with last year.

Sadeq-Abadi said with the launch of the third phase of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery, the gasoline production capacity will be 105 million liters a day.

"The capacity in the first half of this Iranian year (started on March 21, 2018) was 95 to 97 million liters a day. We are preparing to increase the capacity," he said.