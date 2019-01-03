Uzbek president instructs to develop digital economy

By Trend





President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has instructed the government to develop a national concept for transition to digital economy, Trend reports with reference to the Uzbek media.

"We need to develop a national concept for transition to digital economy. On this basis, it is necessary to introduce the 'Digital Uzbekistan - 2030' program," he said.

Mirziyoyev added that the world is changing rapidly and work must start in this direction.

"We set big goals: we need to bring the share of the digital economy to 30 percent," the president said.

He added that the introduction of the concept will dramatically reduce corruption. Mirziyoyev instructed the government to develop a roadmap for transition to digital economy.