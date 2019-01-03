By Trend





In 2019, Uzbekistan plans to increase exports to Ukraine to $220 million and resume flights between Tashkent and Kiev, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

The announcement was made by the Uzbek Ambassador to Ukraine Alisher Abdualiyev.

In addition, it is planned to develop projects to attract direct investments of $10 million in Uzbekistan for the production of pharmaceutical products. It is also planned to hold cultural and humanitarian activities.

It should be noted that over the past two years, Uzbek-Ukrainian business meetings and negotiations were organized to stimulate the export of Uzbek textile, leather and footwear products, home appliances and cars. During these events, export contracts totaling more than $120 million were signed.

"Flights between Tashkent and Kiev are temporarily suspended, which negatively affects the development of tourism in Uzbekistan. Now work is underway to resume direct flights to Kiev from the second half of 2019, which will help to eliminate the factors hindering the mutual tourist exchange," Abdualiyev said.