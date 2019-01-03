Iran seeks to lift US sanctions on handmade carpets

By Trend





Director of the National Iranian Carpet Center says that a bartering mechanism has been designed to maintain the export markets for handmade carpets.

"In a mechanism designed to barter carpets with imported goods, exporting countries to Iran will get carpets," Fereshteh Dastpak said referring to US sanctions, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Countries such as China could potentially be customers of Iran's handmade carpets and enter the carpet bartering system," she continued.

Pointing to the US sanctions against Iran and the suspension of carpet exports to that country, she says, "Given the US market has always been the destination for 30 percent of Iran’s handmade carpets, with the help of NGOs, we are seeking to lift the carpet sanctions."

Last year, 5,400 tons of Iranian handmade carpets worth $425 million were exported.

The United States is the largest handmade carpet market in the world; last year, it imported $126 million worth carpets. Germany, Lebanon, Britain and Japan are the most important export markets for Iranian handmade carpets after the US.