Iran's non-oil trade down by 34.27 pct in 1 month

By Trend

Iran's non-oil foreign trade value stood at 4.93 billion U.S. dollars during the one-month period ending on Dec. 21, Eghtesadonline news website reported on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

The figure indicated a 34.27-percent decline in foreign trade value compared with the one-month period ending on Nov. 21, according to the report.

Iran's exports amounted to 11.67 million tons worth 1.86 billion dollars for the mentioned month, while imports reached 2.37 million tons worth 3.07 billion dollars.

The figures registered a trade deficit of 1.21 billion dollars in the month for the country.

Non-oil goods refer to all commodities except crude oil.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, oil-driven products and byproducts, as well as petrochemical products, are still categorized as non-oil commodities.