Russian Aerospace Forces to get S-350 Vityaz air defence weapon in 2019

30 December 2018 [14:53] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend:

Russia’s Aerospace Forces will get their first medium-range surface-to-air missile system S-350 Vityaz next year, the Defence Ministry said, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

“In 2019, the Aerospace Forces will receive the brand-new missile system, S-350 Vityaz, for the first time ever,” the statement reads.

The troops will also be equipped with around a dozen of Pantsir-S air defence missile-gun systems and S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) long-range air defence weapons, the ministry added.

Russian troops stationed in the Khabarovsk, Leningrad, Kaliningrad, and Crimea regions as well as in the Arctic were supplied with Pantsir-S and S-400 weapons earlier this year.


