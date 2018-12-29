Contracts worth over $6.19 million signed at exhibition in Tehran

By Trend





Some 260 billion rials (roughly $6.19 million) contracts were signed at the end of the 4th Industry, mining, trade technologies and research exhibition in Iran, Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Barat Ghobadian said, Trend reports via Iranian media.

Twenty three contacts were signed during the event, he said.

This exhibition differed from others in terms of demand, the deputy minister said adding that efforts were made to address the country's needs.

The event, which brought together 65 companies, was held in Tehran International Exhibition Center.

Representatives of hi-tech sector highly valued the projects proposed during the exhibition.

Most of the projects were proposed from Tehran province (320 projects), Golestan province (255 projects), Gilan province (131 projects) and Mazandaran province (130 projects).