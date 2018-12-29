29.12.2018
18:04
29 December 2018 [13:55]
Minister: Iran's Bushehr province may have more active role in imports, exports
29 December 2018 [13:39]
CPC Pipeline System achieves milestone throughput of 60 million tons
29 December 2018 [13:24]
Kazakh tenge continues falling against US dollar
29 December 2018 [13:03]
Nazarbayev speaks of economic situation in Kazakhstan
29 December 2018 [12:43]
China to restrict imports of scrap steel, aluminum from July
29 December 2018 [12:08]
Iran to offer wheat on Mercantile Exchange, potatoes may come next
29 December 2018 [11:38]
Uzbek President declares 2019 as Year of Active Investments
28 December 2018 [16:59]
Iranian exports volume of non-oil products shows 13 pct growth
28 December 2018 [14:58]
2019 declared 'Year of Active Investments and Social Development' in Uzbekistan
