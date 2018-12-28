2019 declared 'Year of Active Investments and Social Development' in Uzbekistan

By Trend





In Uzbekistan, 2019 has been declared the “Year of Active Investments and Social Development", Trend reports with reference to the Uzbek media.

The announcement was made in the message of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Parliament.

He noted that everyone should work to attract investment in the country and improve the investment climate.

It should be noted that 2018 was declared the "Year of Supporting Active Entrepreneurship, Innovative Ideas and Technologies" in Uzbekistan.

Mirziyoyev said that in 2019 the country plans to utilize investments in the amount of 138 trillion soums, which is 16 percent more than in 2018.

Moreover, the volume of foreign direct investments is expected at $4.2 billion, which is 1.5 times more than in 2018.

Also, Uzbekistan intends to put into operation 142 modern enterprises in 2019.