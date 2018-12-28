Iran in talks to release its vessels from Kuwait's port

By Trend





Iran is in talks with Kuwaiti officials, organizing the release of two seized vessels from port of Mina Al Zour that, the cause of which, reportedly, was because of legal and technical disputes of contractors.

The Iranian vessels have been sized by Kuwait for almost 20 days. Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization is putting in efforts to have them released.

"The crew has sufficient fuel and food and we are negotiating to solve the problems," said the deputy chairman of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (IMO), Hadi Haghshenas, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

"The disagreement is between a domestic contractor and a Korean company that intended to build a bridge in Kuwait," he said.

Due to legal disputes between Iranian and Korean companies the vessels are currently seized at the port, he said.

Haghshenas noted that the seized are a barge and a tugboat.