Iran, Iraq sign energy MoU

By Trend





Iran and Iraq energy ministers have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote the ties in energy sector.

Iran Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian and his Iraqi counterpart Luay Al Khateeb agreed to expand cooperation in energy sector on Thursday,Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The memorandum of understanding is the result of intense negotiations between Iran and Iraq energy ministries," said Ardekanian.

The Iranian official noted the MoU would maintain long term framework of joint cooperation in energy sector, specially regarding gas and electricity imports to Iraq , reconstruction of Iraq power industry and collaboration of Iranian companies.