Iran discloses draft budget for next year

By Trend





Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has submitted a draft budget for the next Iranian year (to start on March 21, 2018) in the amount of 17.03 quadrillion rials (over $405 billion) to the parliament, Trend reports citing Tasnim New Agency.

According to the draft budget, the budget revenues and expenditure for the next Iranian year will be over 17.03 quadrillion rials.

Total revenues will reach more than 477 trillion rials (around $11 billion).

Revenues of ministries and state-owned enterprises will exceed 79 trillion rials (about $ 1.88 billion).

The government is allowed to declare up to 477 trillion rials as expenses.

Some 200 trillion rials are planned to be spent for the implementation of the 6th development program. These funds will be allocated upon the agreement between the Iran Plan and Budget Organization and the Armed Forces Headquarters.

Some 200 trillion rials will be spent for the purposes indicated in the law.