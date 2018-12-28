Kazakhstan is Tajikistan’s main export partner in 2018

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Tajikistan’s main export partners are Kazakhstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, Tajik media reports.

In the export of goods, Kazakhstan accounts for 28.3 percent of total exports.

This indicator for Turkey is 25.5 percent. Non-ferrous products - primary aluminum and cotton fiber are mainly exported to this country.

In total, in January-November 2018, the amount of exports of goods to Kazakhstan totalled to more than $ 281 million, while the amount of imports for the specified period amounted to over $ 487.8 million.

The volume of trade with Turkey in the reporting period amounted to more than $ 370 million. Of these, more than $ 252.3 million were exports of goods and more than $ 117.7 million imports of various products.

A significant excess of exports over imports in a trade with Turkey amounts to $ 134.6 million.

The list of the main exported goods abroad includes primary aluminum, cotton fiber, precious metals and dried fruits.

Imports of goods to Tajikistan were carried out from Russia - 30.6 percent of the total imports, Kazakhstan - 17.1 percent and China - 18.8 percent.

In January-November of 2018, the amount of exports of goods amounted to $ 991.2 million, while imports amounted to more than $ 2.8 billion.

The economy of Tajikistan, undermined by the civil war of the early 1990s, has undergone a period of rehabilitation for a long time, until finally, in the second half of 1997, macroeconomic stability was established. Trade was liberalized, state control over prices was cancelled, the budget deficit was reduced to a minimum, regular currency trading was resumed.

Today, as a result of all economic reforms, the country's economy is gradually recovering. For example, today the share of non-state sector in the total volume of gross agricultural production is more than 80 percent.

Support and development of medium and small businesses is an essential component of economic reforms and one of the priorities of the Tajik Government. The state budget provides funds for the formation and development of investment and market structures to support small and medium-sized businesses.