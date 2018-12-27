Investments in Kazakh transport and logistics sector increase by 12%

By Trend





In 11 months of this year, capital investments in the transport and logistics sector of Kazakhstan amounted to 1.2 trillion tenge, which is almost 12 percent more than in the same period last year, Trend reports with reference to Energyprom.kz.

Astana accounted for the largest share of investments in the transport and warehousing segment: 235 billion tenge, an increase of 29 percent year-on-year. The Atyrau region ranked second, although the capital investments decreased by 21.2 percent to 190.2 billion tenge. Almaty was third, where investments in the sector increased by 77.3 percent to 123.1 billion tenge.

The main investment resources in transport and warehousing were the businesses' own funds (34 percent of the total investment portfolio of the industry), borrowed funds (28.8 percent) and the national budget (18.6 percent).

It should also be noted that for the three quarters of 2018, in the segment of tanks, warehouses and silo towers, warehouses for the storage of mineral fertilizers and pesticides with a volume of 126,000 tons were put into operation, as well as 96,703 square meters of non-wholesale warehouses and 7,850 square meters of transport and logistics centers.

In the segment of transport, communications and communications buildings, covered parking lots for 8,552 places, washing and steaming stations for 240 cars per day and car garages for 2,011 cars were put into operation.