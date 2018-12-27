Minister: There are 17 social facilities in Kyrgyzstan

By Trend





There are 17 social stationary institutions in Kyrgyzstan in the system of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Minister Ulukbek Kochkorov told during a press conference at Kabar Agency, Trend reports referring to kabar.kg.

According to his data, 2,412 people live in them, 748 of whom are elderly and people with disabilities, 1,664 with a neuropsychiatric diagnosis.

Further, the minister noted that at the moment the construction of the republican rehabilitation center for children with disabilities on the basis of Jalal-Abad and Belovodsk children's psycho-neurological institutions is underway.

Kochkorov promised that in these institutions all conditions would be created for the rehabilitation of children with disabilities.

He also noted that there is only 928 social workers work in the country.