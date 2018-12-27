Iran ready to help with Iraq's reconstruction, specifically energy sector

By Trend





Iran has expressed interest in helping out with reconstruction of Iraq, especially improving the cooperation in the energy sector.

"Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate regarding the Iraq reconstruction, particularly in the infrastructure sector," Iran's Energy minister Reza Ardekanian said during his visit to Baghdad, Trend reports via IRNA.

Previously, Iraq's Minister of Electricity Luay Al Khateeb has invited his Iranian counterpart to develop cooperation in all sectors, including those of power and energy.

Ardekanian, in turn, noted the capacities of Iranian companies to build infrastructure and help with Iraq's reconstruction.

Al Khateeb indicated the importance of expanding ties with Iran for the interest of the two countries, especially in the energy sector.

"Iraq is interested to continue and develop cooperation with all countries, specially with Iran, regarding gas and power needs of the population," he said.

The official noted that Iran is an important source of Iraq's energy needs.