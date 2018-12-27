Iran to host 1st WPC Young Professional Awards

By Trend





Iran will host the first competition for young professionals to submit their innovative researches and ideas.

The 1st Iran WPC Young Professional Awards will be held in January 2019, Trend reports citing the Iran Offshore Oil Company.

The aim of the competition is to find innovative solutions for Iran's oil industry that would be affordable and feasible.

The subjects that would be reviewed in the competition include energy management, nano technology, IOR/EOR, project management, drilling and wells.

Participants will be students, young professionals. The participants should be below the age of 38.

The shortlisted and winners will be presented international awards, including ?FLF awards and WPC excellence awards.