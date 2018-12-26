Central Bank of Iran: Trade exchanges implemented with China, India

By Trend





Iran is carrying out exchange of essential goods with China and India and Tehran’s relations with these two countries are gradually expanding, Abdolnaser Hemmati, governor of the Central Bank of Iran, said at a meeting with directors of Iran’s banking system, Trend reports via Mizan News Agency.

He said that the banking system should try to comply with monetary policy of the Central Bank.

Commenting on his visit to Turkey, Hemmati said that as part of the visit, Turkish officials expressed readiness for broad cooperation.

The goal of trade development between the two countries has been set and there is a great opportunity for the development of bilateral trade, he noted.