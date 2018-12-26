CNPC boosts exports of Central Asian gas

By Azernews





Since the beginning of 2018, the CNPC International Pipeline Company supplied the transnational gas pipeline from Central Asia to China with 46.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

It makes a major contribution to the country's winter heat supply, the website of the oil and gas complex of Turkmenistan reports, citing the press release of the company.

The export gas pipelines operated by CNPC have consistently maintained high performance during 2017. Central Asian suppliers pumped 38.7 billion cubic meters to China with an increase of 13.4 percent compared to 2016.

At present, the gas pipeline Central Asia-China includes three lines A, B and C with a total length of 1,830 km. Since the commissioning of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China pipeline in December 2009, about 250 billion cubic meters of gas have been exported to China.

In order to bring the trans-Asian gas pipeline to full capacity, the oil and gas production corporation PetroChina, owned by CNPC, has strengthened coordination with partners from Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

